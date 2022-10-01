Shake Shack and a new breakfast & lunch restaurant could be coming to Ocean County, NJ

Shake Shack and a new breakfast &#038; lunch restaurant could be coming to Ocean County, NJ

Shake Shack via facebook

I would appreciate one closer to me in Ocean County, and rumor has it a Shake Shack is planned for Brick. Well, it’s really not a rumor, it’s being reported by Brick Shorebeat.

According to the report, Shake Shack isn’t the only restaurant planned for the location where a closed Santander bank now stands.

The other new restaurant is First Watch, a restaurant that serves breakfast, brunch and lunch. They are open from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The proposal, which would include demolishing the bank building and building a new, bigger building is in front of the Brick zoning board.

You’re probably familiar with Shake Shack:

They have 13 New Jersey locations, but none in Ocean County.

First Watch has a small presence in New Jersey.

On their menu, they feature classic breakfast fare like bacon and eggs and waffles, but they also have avocado toast, a power wrap, something called the AM Super Foods Bowl.

Some of their offerings:

Cinnamon Toast Crunch on a cinnamon roll:

Blueberry muffin Top Griddle Cakes:

Corned Beef Hash:

Smoked Salmon Benedict:

This is called a “chickichanga”:

Farm stand breakfast tacos:

The “Power Wrap”:

The ever-popular avocado toast:

The proposal will be heard at the Oct. 5 board meeting.

