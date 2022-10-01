Shake Shack and a new breakfast & lunch restaurant could be coming to Ocean County, NJ
I would appreciate one closer to me in Ocean County, and rumor has it a Shake Shack is planned for Brick. Well, it’s really not a rumor, it’s being reported by Brick Shorebeat.
According to the report, Shake Shack isn’t the only restaurant planned for the location where a closed Santander bank now stands.
The other new restaurant is First Watch, a restaurant that serves breakfast, brunch and lunch. They are open from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The proposal, which would include demolishing the bank building and building a new, bigger building is in front of the Brick zoning board.
You’re probably familiar with Shake Shack:
They have 13 New Jersey locations, but none in Ocean County.
First Watch has a small presence in New Jersey.
On their menu, they feature classic breakfast fare like bacon and eggs and waffles, but they also have avocado toast, a power wrap, something called the AM Super Foods Bowl.
Some of their offerings:
Cinnamon Toast Crunch on a cinnamon roll:
Blueberry muffin Top Griddle Cakes:
Corned Beef Hash:
Smoked Salmon Benedict:
This is called a “chickichanga”:
Farm stand breakfast tacos:
The “Power Wrap”:
The ever-popular avocado toast:
The proposal will be heard at the Oct. 5 board meeting.
