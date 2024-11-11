It’s been a year since we last saw a beloved TV personality working full time on TV in Philly, and now we FINALLY are hearing her side of the story.

We had been waiting for these salacious details from this anchor. And we kind of got some of those details.

FLASHBACK: Jamie Apody Leaves Philly’s 6abc

6 abc’s longtime sports anchor, Jamie Apody, has been a fascinating story in our area. And now… we have heard a bit more from her. Let’s start, though, by looking back:

If you’ll recall, our coverage of Jamie’s abrupt departure from the station last fall was one of the most visited articles on our website… EVER. Legit.

She seemed to disappear from the station during the Eagles season, leaving fans to wonder what happened?

It was radio silent, but the TV station finally confirmed her departure this spring saying she had left the station.

Though, we haven't heard much from Apody… until today. (She has filled in at Fox29, by the way).

But this update is the most we've heard. In fact, you could say that she shared a REALLY vulnerable message online.

6abc’s former sports anchor, Jamie Apody, Breaks Silence

The one year anniversary of that moment recently passed, and Jamie Apody acknowledges that in her social media post.

“It's crazy to think 365 days have passed without doing the job I love,” she wrote. “I've dedicated more than a quarter century to sports journalism in some form, it's been a very foreign feeling to spend a full year on the shelf.”

Apody, a veteran anchor, says she started her pursuit of her TV career at the age of 19, so acknowledges that losing her job was scary.

In fact, she acknowledged the fear and disappointment — especially facing it in the public eye.

“There's a stigma in this world, thanks to ‘Fakebook,’ and the ‘Gram,’ that everyone lives these sunny, perfect lives. It's the cause for so many of these feelings because falling short of that ideal leads people to believe their truth is a failure,” she wrote.

However, Apody shared a much more positive message for the future in her social media post, which was shared on November 1.

“I'm hoping TODAY, for ME, can be a bit of a re-birth,” Jamie writes. “The start of a more optimistic outlook and an identity that is not tied to a job, or a title, but is rather represented in the core values I like to think I live each and every day.”

Jamie Apody Shares Message for Fans Who Are Struggling

In fact, Jamie shared that sentiment with all of the fans as well who may be struggling.

“For those of you who too are suffering, or struggling with your emotions, or experiencing the pain of a loss or the difficulty of a sudden change, know that everything happens for a reason, even if it takes a while for that reason to become apparent,” the message said.

“You're not alone. And EVERYONE, whether they will admit it on social media or not, has days or weeks or months where they feel unloved, or unworthy, sad, or angry, inadequate, or contrite. It's OK to not be OK.”

Of course, we know what you're thinking: is she returning to TV screens? Well, it's unclear based on this post if Jamie Apody is actively looking to return to TV screens in Philadelphia (or elsewhere) at this point.