Shelter In Place Order Lifted in Warminster, Bucks County

A tense scene in Warminster, Bucks County this morning has been resolved. All students should report to school in the area.

Just after 7 am, officials responded to a report of an armed individual inside a home at Coronet Road and Henry Avenue. Nearby residents were told to shelter in place as officials investigated the incident.



Additionally, out of an abundance of caution, school officials from the Centennial School District had notified parents in the affected to keep their children home (if they were not already at school). This only affected students whose path to school passed in the area of that home.

The situation has since been resolved. Officials told NBC 10 that the incident involved a man who broke into his ex’s home. However, there is no word on how the police reached a resolution.

Now that the situation has been resolved, school officials say that “all students should report to school.”