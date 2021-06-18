Should Bikes Be Banned on Busy Boardwalks?

Summer begins very soon and people will be flocking to the Jersey Shore even more this year than last year. With at least half of the country vaccinated, people are getting back to their normal summer activities.

I saw a post on the Watch the Tram Car Please Facebook page and it got me thinking. With the boardwalks and beaches being more packed than ever, should we allow bikes to be ridden on busy boardwalks? In my personal opinion, I think they should be.

There are boardwalks such as Belmar that the boardwalk only exists to have bathrooms and beach badge huts that I believe bikes can be ridden on because there aren't any restaurants, or amusement games or shops. I see people running and riding along that boardwalk all the time.

Boardwalks that have games, shops and restaurants on them, like Seaside Heights and Wildwood, I feel that bikes should be banned because people are constantly stopping into these establishments. Bikers would have to be aware of this and walkers and shoppers would have to watch every second to see if there's a bike behind them before the step out or walk into a store or restaurant.

I just honestly think it's a safety issue for all. If bikes are allowed on the boardwalk, there should be certain hours that they are allowed. That way, the boardwalks will be less congested with people.

I have a mountain bike and I enjoy bike riding very much. I live in East Windsor so there are lots of places for me to ride my bike without being a nuisance to others. We have beautiful trails in our town that people can ride their bikes, walk and jog along and all are very courteous of one another.

I've even had my son in his stroller and I've heard a bike being ridden behind me. When I true around, there's usually a very nice personal saying "excuse me" so they can ride through. Once that happens, I am good. I feel that runners, walkers and bike riders need to be courteous to one another.