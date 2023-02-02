Show Your Love to Healthcare Workers This Valentine’s Day with 94.5 PST

This Valentine’s Day, 94.5 PST wants to help you Show Your Love to our healthcare workers.

Healthcare providers and hospital workers demonstrate their compassion and dedication on a daily bases, and it's never been more clear than over the past few years. We love our hospital workers who are tested every day by the demands of their job.

So we’ve teamed up with Al’s Airport Inn in Ewing, NJ to shout out our local healthcare workers on-air and online during this Valentine's Day holiday.

Just open the PST app and SAY thank you in an audio message to show your love.

Here's how you submit your audio greeting on our app:

Then be listening to hear 94.5 PST for YOUR shoutouts in the coming days.

Thanks to our sponsor, Al's Airport Inn in Ewing — visit them at AlsAirportInn.com.

Not sure what to say? Here's an example from Julia in Hamilton: