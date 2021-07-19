The entrance to Six Flags Hurricane Harbor was briefly locked down earlier today due to suspicious activity, according to reports from multiple outlets — including Jersey Shore Online.

The reported that both the Jackson Township Police and NJ State Police were called to the park for a "routine safety check," mid-afternoon Monday.

It is unknown how long Six Flags Hurricane Harbor was on lockdown for, but the park has since re-opened. The news was confirmed in a statement issued to the media by Six Flags spokesperson Kristin Fitzgerald.

Reports say that the usually bustling water park allegedly went into lockdown for "possible suspicious activity with the guest lockers." Jersey Shore Online stated that Ocean County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit was at the scene as well.

It's believed that there was something suspicious in the guest lockers, but it wasn't made immediately clear what that object was.

Jackson Police Chief Matthew D. Kunz tells Jersey Shore Online that the Six Flags Hurricane Harbor lockers were "investigated and determined to be completely unfounded.”