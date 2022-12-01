Sky Zone and RWJUH Bring Jumping With Santa To Hamilton, NJ

When I was in middle school, the coolest place in the world to go was Sky Zone. If you were allowed to have your birthday party there, you were everything, and even as an adult, I love that place.

If you’ve never heard of it before, Sky Zone is a trampoline park that has a ton of trampolines, obstacle courses, basketball hoops, and more. It's a kid’s (and an adult's, if you’re like me) dream.

If you’re looking for a place to bring your kids to have a great time this weekend while getting into the holiday spirit, Sky Zone in Hamilton, NJ has just the event for you to get in on. Sky Zone in Hamiton, New Jersey has teamed up with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital of Hamilton to bring Jumping With Santa to the community.

Trampolines and Santa during December! What more fun could a kid ask for?

This is all going down this Saturday, December 3rd, from 9 am to 2 pm at Sky Zone Hamilton which is located at 17 Quakerbridge Plaza, Unit B Hamilton, NJ, 08619.

Everyone who goes out to the event will not only be able to enjoy one hour of jumping, breakfast, and a picture with Santa, but all of the proceeds will go to a great cause.

The proceeds made during this event will go to the renovation of the Cancer Center at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton. So not only is this a day full of fun for your kids, but your donation will go to helping people right in our community.

Tickets can be purchased online at rwjbh.org/jumpwithsanta.

This Medieval Airbnb Is Just 1 Hour from Mercer County, NJ You don't have to time travel to feel like medieval royalty!