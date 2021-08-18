According to a press release as well as my friends at Skyzone in Hamilton, they are partnering up with Hamilton Township as well as Robert Wood Johnson Hospital Hamilton for a blood drive.

The blood drive will take place on September 25th from 10am to 4pm. They would like for you to call and make an appointment to donate as I can imagine it might get a little crazy for them if you don't.

After you donate blood, you'll receive a free jump pass to use at Skyzone in Hamilton and s and also be entered into a raffle for a $50 Sky Zone Gift Card.

Due to the pandemic, there has been an extreme shortage of blood and Skyzone is doing their part by having this community blood drive.

They will have their equipment socially distanced, they will be many cleaning and disinfectant protocols and masks must be worn while you're in Skyzone.

For more information about the blood drive, please reach out to Skyzone in Hamilton, or see the flyer below.

Skyzone

Skyzone in Hamilton is the best. I remember we went there when it first opened and I was very impressed at the facility and could not wait to use it. They have this crazy obstacle course that I tried to complete, but failed.

There are so many obstacles and courses for anyone who wants to challenge themselves. Every time I leave Skyzone, I'm usually sore the next day if I've done one of the obstacle courses.

Skyzone in Hamilton, has many various programs for all ages. The Little Leapers program is fantastic for little ones, These are just a few of the programs and attractions Skyzone in Hamilton has to offer.

Besides the programs, they have plenty of trampoline areas if you or your kids are the type to just want to jump around and have a good time, Whatever you chose, Skyzone will be a good time.

