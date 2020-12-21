SNL’s John Mulaney Checks into PA Rehab to Battle Drug Addiction

Former Saturday Night Live writer, John Mulaney has checked into a rehab facility in Pennsylvania. Apparently he is seeking treatment after he recently relapsed following decades of drug addition. According to Page Six, he has enrolled in a 60 day program that focuses on cocaine and alcohol addition.

Mulaney, also know as the Golden boy of Comedy, has always been open and honest about his struggles with addiction. "I drank for attention," he told Esquire in 2019. "I was really outgoing, and then at 12, I wasn't. I didn't know how to act. And then I was drinking, and I was hilarious again."

“I wasn’t a good athlete, so maybe it was some young male thing of ‘This is the physical feat I can do. Three Vicodin and a tequila and I’m still standing,'” he said. “Who’s the athlete now?”

According to Page Six, Mulaney's closet friends and family are very happy he is finally getting help. "His fans know he’s struggled in the past with sobriety, he has talked about it openly," a close source told Page Six. "Unfortunately he has struggled again during the pandemic."

Not only did Mulaney work for SNL, but he is also a Netflix stand up star. According to People Magazine, just last month he started working for the Late Night with Seth Meyers team as a staff writer and had been making regular appearances on the show for the past few weeks.