This NJ Native is Hosting and Performing on SNL This Weekend

Live from New York, SNL is back again! After having John Krasinski, Daniel Levy and Regina King, Nick Jonas becomes the first host and musical guest combo for the show this season. Jonas is no stranger to the tri-state area since he grew up in Jersey with his brothers.

He posted a tweet reading: “A dream come true. Let’s get it @nbcsnl!! See you February 27th!”

He just released a new single, “Spaceman” and gave a sneak peak of the out-of-this-world music video on Tik Tok. According to NJ.com, this is the first solo music he has released since the Jonas Brothers reunion.

Jonas has never hosted SNL before, but has appeared as a guest twice, once with his brothers back in 2009 and once solo in 2016.

He has seen success with his solo music, but fans were happy when the Jonas Brothers reunited for tour and their album, “Happiness Begins.” They are no strangers to the chart after the 2019 release debuted at number one on the Billboard charts.

This begins to beg the question on whether this spells the end for the short-lives Jonas Brothers reunion. While Joe Jonas has recently had a daughter with his wife, Sophie Turner and Kevin Jonas has always been a family man, Nick is the only one without children, so that leaves plenty of time for his solo career.

He is coming back to the voice as a coach and will also appear in “Chaos Walking” with Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland. He also is reportedly playing Frankie Valli in a new streaming version of “Jersey Boys.