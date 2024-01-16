Here&#8217;s How Much Snow Fell in Central Jersey &#038; Eastern Pa. on January 15 &#038; 16, 2022

It wasn't a major storm, but this week's snow ended a snow drought for Central Jersey and Eastern Pa. In fact, with more than 1" measured across the area, it marked Philadelphia's first accumulating snow (of greater than 1") in 715 days.

The totals were not major, but we have seen a few reports that several inches (up to about 4" so far) of snow fell in parts of the area.

Scroll down to see a complete town-by-town breakdown of how much snow has been reported in your town.

The storm began, as forecasted around 4 pm on Monday, with the heaviest snow falling in the overnight hours and very early morning hours of Saturday.

The storm was wrapping by Tuesday morning, though many schools had already been forced to close as clean up is underway.

Meanwhile, 94.5 PST's Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow warns us, by the way, that a brutal winter chill is about to arrive. We could see another small storm on Tuesday.

UPDATED: New Jersey & Pennsylvania Snow Totals for January 16, 2024 Storm

How much snow fell on Monday, January 15, 2024, into Tuesday, January 16, 2024, in New Jersey and Eastern PA? Here's a complete breakdown:

Now, Let's Go Sledding

Best Places to Go Sledding in Mercer County, NJ After a Snow Storm

From Pennington to Ewing and Hamilton to Hopewell, I rounded up some of the top-rated places to go sledding in Mercer County.

