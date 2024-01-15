School Closings – Central Jersey & Pennsylvania Schools Closures for January 16, 2024 Winter Storm
We're finally seeing our first accumulating snowfall in nearly two years! Monday night's snowflakes are giving way to some minor accumulations and slick road conditions across our area.
As of 7:45 p.m. on Monday (January 15th), these are the latest school closings in our area for Tuesday:
Most school districts are advising that their plans may change tomorrow morning when they evaluate the latest conditions. So if a school district is showing a delayed opening (or nothing at all tonight), check with them tomorrow morning for the latest info and any changes.
Bucks County, Pa. School Closings for January 16, 2024
- Bensalem Township School District - 2 hour delay
- Central Bucks School District - 2-hour delay
- Neshaminy School District - 2-hour delay
Mercer County, NJ School Closings for January 16, 2024
- Ewing Township Public Schools - 90 minute delay
- Hopewell Valley Regional School District - 2-hour delay
- Lawrence Township Public Schools - 2-hour delay
- Notre Dame High School - 90-minute delay
- Princeton Public Schools - 90-minute delay
- Trenton Public Schools - 90-minute delay
Burlington County, NJ School Closings for January 16, 2024
- This list will be updated as closings arrive.
