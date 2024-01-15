We're finally seeing our first accumulating snowfall in nearly two years! Monday night's snowflakes are giving way to some minor accumulations and slick road conditions across our area.

As of 7:45 p.m. on Monday (January 15th), these are the latest school closings in our area for Tuesday:

Most school districts are advising that their plans may change tomorrow morning when they evaluate the latest conditions. So if a school district is showing a delayed opening (or nothing at all tonight), check with them tomorrow morning for the latest info and any changes.

Bucks County, Pa. School Closings for January 16, 2024

Bensalem Township School District - 2 hour delay

Central Bucks School District - 2-hour delay

Neshaminy School District - 2-hour delay

Mercer County, NJ School Closings for January 16, 2024

Ewing Township Public Schools - 90 minute delay

Hopewell Valley Regional School District - 2-hour delay

Lawrence Township Public Schools - 2-hour delay

Notre Dame High School - 90-minute delay

Princeton Public Schools - 90-minute delay

Trenton Public Schools - 90-minute delay

Burlington County, NJ School Closings for January 16, 2024

This list will be updated as closings arrive.

