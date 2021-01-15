Snowman Decorations You Need in Your House

Something that I am big on is tradition. For many, many years, after Christmas is over, my mom would transform her house into a winter wonderland. All the Christmas decorations come down and she puts out lots and lots of snowmen and snowflake decorations. Knowing that I loved the theme just as much as she does, when Matt and I were getting ready to move into our first apartment, she gave me a bunch of her decorations. I've also added some of my own throughout the years, but the ones she gave me are very special. I've been seeing some Facebook posts from people asking for suggestions on what decorations they should put up now that Christmas is over and it's not quite Valentine's Day and I say Snowmen and I found some very affordable decorations you can buy and get quickly online.

Amazon

Get this Glowing Snowman with cardinal on Amazon for $22.99

Amazon

Sitting Snowman Christmas Ornament Long Legs Table Fireplace Decor Home for $12.99

Bed Bath & Beyond

Get this 13-Inch Magic Mcsnowy 4-Tier Resin Snowman Decoration for $27.99

Amazon

Get this Wooden trifold of Snowmen on Amazon for $21.99

Amazon

Get this Glowing Snowman on Amazon for $18.99

Bed Bath & Beyond

Get this 15-Inch LED Decorative Glass Snowman from Bed Bath & Beyond for $9.99.

Amazon

Get this Snowman Door Hanging Decoration on Amazon for $12.98

Amazon

Get this 4-Piece Snowman Snowman Bathroom Set on Amazon for $13.99