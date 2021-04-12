So Annoying! The Biggest Pet Peeves in Monmouth County, NJ

Kristen said:

My biggest pet peeve is bicycle people. They ride in packs to the point where they clog up half the road and you can't get around them. If you beep at them they flip you off and still don't move. There are certain rules that they have to abide by but they don't. If I ask them to get out of the way or say they might get hit by another car, they scream at me and they don't move.