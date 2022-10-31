New Jersey is known for producing stars like Queen Latifah, John Travolta and Frank Sinatra. These stars conventionally rose to fame but with the world wide web at everyone’s fingertips, many young adults are becoming self-made stars on social media.

With the rise of social platforms such as YouTube, Vine, Instagram, and TikTok, it has become “easy” to become a viral sensation. In New Jersey specifically, there are several young adults becoming influencers on the rise.

Johnny Ross

Johnny Ross is a YouTube star turning heads with their jaw-dropping makeup looks.

Ross has gained popularity on YouTube with 803,000 subscribers and on TikTok with 1.3 million followers. He has expertise in all things makeup and creates glamorous looks with bright colors and full-character transformations that intrigue his viewers.

Griffin Maxwell Brooks

Griffin Maxwell Brooks is a college student from Berkeley Heights, New Jersey, who has accumulated quite a following on TikTok. Their following on TikTok has reached over 1 million fans, and their content centers around their witty comedy, fashion, and LGBTQ+ Activism. They began posting TikToks regularly in 2020 and receive praise for their androgynous fashion sense that pushes boundaries.

Nessa Barret

Nessa Barret is a music artist who rose to fame through TikTok. Her videos center around lip-synching and dancing, and comedy videos. She has a following of 19.5 million followers on the app and started releasing singles before signing a recording contract with Warner Records. At the young age of 20, Barrett has her whole career ahead of her.

Jay Versace

Jay Versace is a social media star who got their start back during the days of Vine. Creating short comedic videos at his home in Pleasantville, he gained a following of 3 million followers. He was a success on the app and was even turned into a meme that is still used.

J (@Jayversace) / Twitter J (@Jayversace) / Twitter loading...

After the app shut down, Versace was still active on Instagram and YouTube. He shifted his focus to music production and began producing music. He has exceptional credit as the executive producer on Tyler the Creator’s song Safari off his album Call Me If You Get Lost. His charisma has followed him throughout his journey, and it is exciting to see where he may go next.

Jax

JaxWritesSongs is a musician with a significant TikTok following, and she got her start on the fourteenth season of American Idol. The East Brunswick native competed under her name, Jackie Cole, and placed third on American Idol.

Through battling thyroid cancer, she has been able to release head-bopping pop music and sign with Atlantic Records in January 2021. Her TikToks are focused on her incredible singing abilities and short comedy skits.