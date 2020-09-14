Chris Evans has finally broken his silence, just under 72 hours after accidentally posting a photo of what seemed to be his nude, erect penis.

On Monday night (September 14), the actor appeared to joke about the much-publicized incident in a tweet, writing, "Now that I have your attention..." alongside a plea to his followers to vote in the upcoming presidential election.

Two emojis — that of a face palm gesture and a man grinning sheepishly with a shrug — also seemingly nodded to his social media "whoops!" moment this past weekend, indicating that Evans doesn't plan on denying the incident.

Anyway, Captain America has spoken, people: Vote!

See his tweet below:

On Saturday (September 12), the Avengers star accidentally shared a nude POV photo of what appeared to be his genitals on Instagram.

The social media flub occurred when Evans attempted to post a screen-recorded video of him playing a game of Heads Up in his Instagram Story. The tail end of the footage revealed a fleeting peek at Evans' personal camera roll, including the aforementioned penis photo, which eagle-eyed fans quickly spread on social media — even though the actor quickly deleted his clip.