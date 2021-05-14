Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Colton Underwood being blackmailed, Sophie Turner slamming paparazzi and more, below.

Sophie Turner Slams Paparazzi for Taking Pictures of Daughter

On Instagram, Sophie Turner rightly called out the paparazzi who snapped photos of her and Joe Jonas' newborn daughter, Willa, without their permission.

60 Percent of Americans Are Starting Summer Early

Since we didn't get the chance to truly enjoy summer last year, Americans are making up for lost time but starting summer early this year. A new study found that most people are so ready to kick off their post-COVID plans, that they aren't waiting until June 20. Apparently, 51 percent of people believe that the summer season begins as soon as the temperature hits 75 degrees. (via Study Finds)

Janet Jackson's Brothers Thank Justin Timberlake for Apology to Janet

After the release of the documentary about Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake issued a public apology to all the women he may have hurt in his past, including Janet Jackson. Now, Janet's brothers are thanking him for taking responsibility for his part in the infamous 2004 Super Bowl Halftime Show wardrobe malfunction. (via TMZ)

Tiffany Haddish In Talks to Replace Ellen DeGeneres

This week, Ellen DeGeneres announced that she will be ending her talk show after 19 years. According to Page Six, actress Tiffany Haddish is the most-likely successor. It's rumored that Kelly Clarkson will take over the 3 PM time slot, while Haddish could have her own show later in the day. (via Page Six)

Machine Gun Kelly Reveals Why He Wears Megan Fox's Blood

While on Ellen, MGK explained the story behind the necklace he wears around his neck every day containing drops of his girlfriend Megan Fox's blood. Watch below:

Teenagers Are Being Rescued From Play Swings Thanks to TikTok



The latest TikTok trend has found teenagers squeezing themselves into children's swings on playgrounds. Emergency crews have had to help 105 young people who have become stuck so far this year, including 12 teens in the past month alone. (via BBC)

Colton Underwood Says He Was Blackmailed Into Coming Out

Colton Underwood recently revealed that he was forced into coming out to the world after being blackmailed with nude photos. Underwood said he had visited a spa that was known for gay clientele and was later contacted by an anonymous person via email threatening to out him. (via The Wrap)