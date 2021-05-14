Win VIP Passes to the Firefly Music Festival
94.5 PST wants to send you the Firefly Music Festival as a VIP… for free.
We’re excited to welcome back the Firefly Music Festival… featuring Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Megan the Stallion, and many more of your favorite PST artists.
Wanna get up close in the exclusive VIP section? Just enter to win a pair of VIP passes below. You can ONLY enter on the PST app, though. Don’t have it? Click here to download the app.
Enter To Win YOUR VIP Passes Here
Tickets go on sale this Monday, but we’re hooking you up this weekend BEFORE you can buy them. For event details and ticket info visit FireflyFestival.com.
It’s a Firefly VIP Weekend on Your #1 Hit Music Station, 94.5 PST.
*Contest ends at 11:59 pm on Sunday, May 16.
