Rumor: Apple Releasing Rose Pink iPhone 13 Pro Max This September

Do people still get excited about the new iPhone releases? It feels as if Apple has new iPhones coming out every other month and they all work the same. Either way, it seems like there is a big hype around what will be the iPhone 13.

According to HITC, there is a rumor spreading that Apple will be releasing the iPhone 13 Pro Max in rose pink. It was also shared that the rose pink iPhone 13 Pro Max will be coming out this upcoming December. That would make for a great Christmas present for many people that would love a rose pink iPhone.

Many Apple fans expressed their excitement on Twitter saying, "Need dat iPhone 13.” Other users even made a theory believing Nicky Minaj had something to do with the new rose pink iPhone but that is not the case.

It was shared on CNet.com that Apple may also release the new iPhone 13 in 4 different models. The iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. If the rumors are true, the new iPhone 13 will have a camera that will stick out a little more. If you dont like how how much the camera on the iPhone 11 or 12 sticks out its not getting any better.

Those memes making fun of the Apple camera were pretty accurate because it seems like Apple is just adding those little black dots on the back of the phones.

If this does okay out as expected, CNet.com made it known that the new iPhone models should be released some time in September of 2021.