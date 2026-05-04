Heroes all over our community will be honored Monday, May 4 - Friday, May 8, at Chick-fil-A in Lawrenceville. It's Community Heroes Week.

Chick-fil-A Lawrenceville is giving Community Heroes free food May 4-8

The popular fast-casual chicken chain will be saying thank you to a different group of community heroes each day by giving them free food. Yes. I thought I'd get your attention.

READ MORE: New Chick-fil coming soon to Route 1 in West Windsor

Here's the breakdown.

Monday, May 4th is Firefighters and EMS Appreciation Day.

Tuesday, May 5th is Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

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Wednesday, May 6th is Healthcare Staff Appreciation Day.

Thursday, May 7th is School Staff Appreciation Day.

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Friday, May 8th is Veterans Appreciation Day.

Chick-fil-A's post reads. "The heroes who make up our community give so much of themselves every single day - and we want to take a moment to give something back. Thank you for showing up, serving others, and making a difference where it matters most."

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Here's the food deal. You'll get a free chicken biscuit before 10:30 AM, or from 10:30 AM to 10 PM, you'll be treated to a complimentary original chicken sandwich.

You'll need to have a valid ID or current badge for your job with you to prove you are in one of these groups to get the free food.

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"It's a small gesture, but it comes with big gratitude. Let us serve you, the way you serve our community every day," Chick-fil-A Lawrenceville said in the post.

A new Chick-fil-A is being built on Route 1 South in West Windsor Township by the same family that runs Chick-fil-A Lawrenceville. Click here for all the details.

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