Olivia Rodrigo is officially in town, and she's out and about in Philly.

The pop superstar is gearing up for her two nights of concerts at The Met Philadelphia tonight and tomorrow (May 6 and May 7). Going to the show? We've got a preview here.

But Olivia Rodrigo arrived in town ahead of those concerts it looks like. The 17-year-old star was spotted at the Philadelphia Phillies game last night inside Citizens Bank Ballpark.

Olivia was shown on the Jumbotron in between innings as the ballpark played 'Good 4 U' during the 6th inning of the game.

Olivia's dance was caught on camera and shared online.

Look at how fun this looks:

While she was there, it looked like Olivia posed for pics from her seats:

It was, of course, a 'brutal' loss, as the Phillies collapsed late in the game. Heading into the 9th inning, the team was up by a score of 7-1. The Mets wound up scoring 7 runs in the top of the 9th inning. The Phils would go on to lose to the Mets by a score of 8-7.

Olivia will be in town through at least Saturday night. She is likely to have some downtime on Friday and again on Saturday. So this may not be the last time we see her around town.

Of course, we just wish the weather was better for her visit.

O-Rod last performed on Wednesday night in Washington, D.C. During that concert, she spoke out about the Supreme Court leaked ruling on Roe Vs. Wade pleading with her fans to maintain abortion rights, Huffington Post reports.

Rodrigo said she had to comment on the issue because she was in Washington, D.C.

“What a woman does with her body should never be in the hands of politicians. I hope we can use our voices to protect our right to have a safe abortion, which is a right that so many people before us have worked so hard to get. It’s so important," O-Rod told the crowd on Wednesday.



