A popular shopping center in Central Jersey is leveling up with the addition of its very first grocery store, sure to attract an influx of shoppers.

Sprouts Farmers Market is coming soon to Somerset Shopping Center in Bridgewater

Levin Management is reporting that the Somerset Shopping Center on Route 202/206, close to the Somerville Circle in Bridgewater, is getting a Sprouts Farmers Market. The store featuring fresh, healthy, and organic products, as well as gluten free and plant-based offerings, will join bookstore, Barnes & Noble as co-anchors of the bustling shopping center.

READ MORE: Hamilton Township is getting a Sprouts Farmers Market

Google Google loading...

Vanessa Kelty, Levin Management Corporation Senior Leasing Representative, said in a statement, "This is a game-changing new anchor for Somerset Shopping Center. Sprouts Farmers Market is an outstanding addition to the property and exactly the kind of anchor that can elevate a shopping center's performance. Its presence will enhance the tenant mix, generate strong daily traffic and further strengthen Somerset Shopping Center's position in the market."

Get our free mobile app

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Boot Barn opened in Somerset Shopping Center in 2025

Somerset Shopping Center has recently added Boot Barn, Fred Astaire Dance Studio, Strand Salon Studios, and Style Brow Bar. They all opened in 2025. D1 Training is also coming soon.

READ MORE: Sprouts Farmers Market is coming soon to East Windsor, NJ

Two Sprouts Farmers Market stores coming soon to Mercer County, NJ

Sprouts Farmers Market has almost 500 stores across the country in 25 states. There's only 5 locations in New Jersey currently. You can find Sprouts in Aberdeen, Haddon Township, Marlton, Woodbridge, and Woodbury. There are two other Garden State locations coming soon. One is in East Windsor (Mercer County) in the Target shopping center. The other on Route 33 in Hamilton Township in the same shopping center as Party Fair.

No word on an opening date yet. For more information, click here.

These Are America's 10 Most Unhealthy Fast Food Restaurants