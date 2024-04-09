if you're in the Philadelphia area, get ready for two more organic grocery retail options.

Sprouts Farmer's Market, a growing supermarket chain that offers a wide selection of natural and organic foods, is planning to open two more locations in Philadelphia this June, according to PhillyVoice.

One store will open at Cottman Ave. & Bustleton Ave. at the Roosevelt Mall on June 14, and the other will open at Quartermaster Plaza, Oregon Ave. & 21st St. on June 21, according to their website. Won't have to wait that much longer!

If you're being more health food conscious in the Philadelphia area, there's more good news. Sprouts also plans to add 4 more locations in Philly, excluding the two opening this June.

Sprouts aiming to make healthy food more accessible

The company aims to give fresh, healthier food options to communities that may not have them - including Philadelphia, where fast food chains outnumber healthy food options by a considerable amount. Having access to more healthier food options is the first step!

Right now, Sprouts has 2 locations in New Jersey - one in Marlton, and the other in Haddon Township. What's also exciting that there's another New Jersey location set to open in Cliffwood this June!

As for the two locations opening in Philly this June, they'll be having grand opening celebrations for both locations, featuring live music, giveaways, and samples for anyone that swings by!

Are you happy to see Sprouts expanding in Philly? We'll keep an ear open for word on more locations to come soon!

