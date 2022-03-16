Sprouts Farmers Market will FINALLY open their second location in South Jersey, according to multiple reports.

The chain operates more than 380 stores across the country, but this would be only their second one in Such Jersey, The Courier Post was the first outlet to share the news.

A proposal, which was also reported by PhillyVoice.com, calls for the store to open in Haddon Township. It would open inside the Cutherbert Blvd. complex.

The proposal calls for the grocery retailer to open between a Target and the Cork 'n Bottle liquor store. If you're familiar with the shopping center, that means they'll open in space that was previously occupied by A.C. Moore and Tuesday Morning.

Haddon Township's planning board will review the application on April 7, The Courier Post reported. And, according to PhillyVoice.com, the store would also include plans for beer and wine to be sold,

Sprouts currently operates a store in Marlton Crossing (on Route 73) in Evesham and on Broad Street in South Philadelphia.

What Is a Sprouts Farmers Market?

Sprouts Farmers Market is a grocery chain headquartered in Phoenix. They were initially founded in 2022.

The popular chain says they're focused on offering a wide selection of products that are "minimally processed and free of artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, and synthetic ingredients."

They operate stores in 23 states — including a store in Marlton Crossing (on Route 73) in Evesham, on Broad Street in South Philadelphia, and a store in Upper Dublin (Montgomery County), PA.

Summer 2022: Every Awesome Concert Coming to Camden Waterfront Spring and summer are on the horizon, and South Jersey is going to rock with major headliners hitting Waterfront Music Pavilion in Camden. Check out the shows!