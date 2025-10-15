It's rare that an artist brings their tour to Philadelphia for more than one show date, so we're quite lucky (and VERY excited) that Billie Eilish is bringing the Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour BACK to Philadelphia this October.

Billie Eilish will once again hit the Xfinity Mobile Arena in South Philly on October 23, 2025. The tour, which has been insanely popular, initially stopped in Philadelphia last October. Billie has added a few more dates this fall, and Philly is lucky enough to be one of those places.

It's going to be a HUGE show so we're put together some FAQs you may have ahead of the show.

What Time is Billie Eilish's Concert in Philadelphia?

Doors to the venue will open at 6:00 p.m. and the "show" begins at 7:00 p.m., according to the official event listing.

Get our free mobile app

Of course, we all know that headlining acts don't start right on time so we have a breakdown of the evening's timing posted for you below.

Is There An Opening Act for Billie Eilish in Philadelphia at the Xfinity Mobile Arena?

Yes, the opening act is Young Miko. We anticipate that Young Miko will perform from about 7:30 until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday night.

What Time Will Billie Eilish Perform at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia?

As for Billie, we think she'll hit the stage between 8:20 and 8:30 p.m.

Planning your departure or ride home for the kids? Her set is typically wrapped up around 10:20 p.m. each night.

Getty Images for Live Nation Getty Images for Live Nation loading...

Set times are always subject to change, so it's always a good idea to be in your seat with a few extra minutes to spare. As you can probably imagine, performances can start late OR early for any number of reasons on the day of the show. Don't be hanging out at Stateside Live! for too long before the show or you may miss the start of the concert.

What is the Setlist for the Billie Eilish Concert in Philly?

We dug into Billie's setlists for previous dates to see what we can expect in Philly on October 23, 2025.

We know that many people like to be surprised and don't want to see that information ahead of time. So we posted that info inside another article on our website.

You can click HERE to view Billie Eilish's setlist for Philadelphia in October 2025.

Are Tickets Still Available for the Billie Eilish Philly Concert? How Can I Get Last Minute Tickets?

As of publish time, this show is VERY sold out via official means. Billie Eilish discourages fans from reselling tickets on third party websites. So if you're looking to grab a seat to the show, Ticketmaster.com is the best place to check.

As of October 15, the show is completely sold out. However, some times on the week or day of the show, a few last minute tickets may become available so check back on Ticketmaster.com. Click here to check that out.

How Much Does Parking Cost at the Xfinity Mobile Arena for a Concert?

Parking is available at the venue on the day of the show or it can be purchased in advance on the Ticketmaster website.

The exact times that the parking lots open have not been published, but they usually open no later than 3 p.m. for an evening concert.

Here's a parking map of the area available lots:

Xfinity Mobile Arena Xfinity Mobile Arena loading...

Can I Bring a Purse to the Billie Eilish Concert in Philly? What is the Xfinity Mobile Arena’s Bag Policy?

The Xfinity Mobile Arena prohibits bags inside the venue event guidelines (including backpacks, Purses, Clear Bags, Fanny Packs, Camera bags, Drawstring Bags, Totes, and Suitcases).

READ MORE: 34 Can't Miss Concerts in Philly This Fall

You can click here to learn more about the Xfinity Mobile Arena's bag policy for entrances..

Yes, purses are allowed. In fact, Hand clutches, wristlets, and purses are all permitted. But they must NOT exceed 4.5” x 6.5” with or without a handle and are subject to security inspection.

If you need a locker, they're available for prohibited bags. That is located on the Broad Street side of the arena. Lockers cost between $5 and $15, click here to read more.