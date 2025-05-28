If you’ve lived in New Jersey during the summertime, you already know, just when you think you’re in the clear after allergy season and the pollen dies down, a different kind of nuisance shows up.

Not outside, but inside your home.

It's those little creepy critters that always seem to sneak into your house once the weather starts to shift.

They find a way in through cracks, screens, and any little opening they can, and once they’re in, they act like they pay rent.

Every year, around late spring and early summer, certain bugs come out of hiding and make their way into New Jersey homes, especially when it's humid out or after some heavy rain.

You’ll spot them on your windowsills, kitchen counters, or even clinging to your walls and ceilings. Some might stink, and others might just give you the ick.

So what are we dealing with this time?

When is Stink Bug Season in New Jersey?

Canva Canva loading...

It's stink bugs. These little bugs aren’t dangerous, but they are annoying, and when squished, they can smell so bad.

Stink bug season is usually around summer and fall, so we're slowly entering that time of year.

It makes killing them another task in itself. You might also see ants, centipedes, or even silverfish making surprise appearances, but stink bugs tend to lead the charge.

To keep them out, check your window screens, seal up cracks, and avoid leaving lights on near open doors at night.

Once they’re in, a vacuum is your best friend to suck them up and get rid of them!

