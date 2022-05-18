It’s been a while since we got a new season of Stranger Things on Netflix. Three years in fact. So there’s no shame in admitting a simple fact: We don’t really remember all the ins and outs of the show, and what was going on in the town of Hawkins when last we saw its heroes. Yeah, there was some monsters and and Upside Down and Eleven but ... uh ... what else was going on?

For the answer to that question, check out our latest Stranger Things video. In it, we recap all three seasons of Stranger Things so far — all 25 episodes — and bring you totally up to speed. Yep, it breezes through almost 25 hours of TV in less than 20 minutes, and tells you everything you need to know about the characters, the plots, the subplots, the Upside Down, and everything in between to get you ready for the premiere of Stranger Things Season 4. Watch it below:

If you liked that video recapping the first three seasons of Stranger Things ahead of Season 4, check out more of our videos below, including our breakdown of the new trailer for Stranger Things Season 4, our look at how time travel works on Stranger Things, and our Easter egg breakdown of last May’s Stranger Things 4 trailer. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The new season of Stranger Things premieres on Netflix on May 27; the two-part season will then conclude on July 1.

