‘Stranger Things’ Star, Gaten Matarazzo, Is Working at Jersey Shore Restaurant This Summer

Imagine sitting down at your favorite restaurant, and your favorite actor from your favorite TV show comes up to bring you your food. This is what residents in New Jersey are currently experiencing at a local eatery.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Gaten Matarazzo clearly does not need the money, The Hollywood Reporter, he has found a way to stay busy during this global pandemic. The humble 17-year-old ”Stranger Things” star has returned to New Jersey and works as a food runner at a Long Beach Island restaurant, they report.

Matarazzo who plays Dustin in the Netflix series, returned to Long Beach due to the delay on the filming and production of the wildly successful Netflix show due to the pandemic. No one knows why exactly he took the job. He is a local guy, of course, as he hails from Little Egg Harbor.

Maybe he was bored, or his parents told him he can't lay around the house and do nothing; even if he is a mega tv star!

Matarazzo works with a few of his family members at the restaurant, The Hollywood Reporter says. Even with all the PPE, some fans have still been able to recognize Matarazzo.

Production for the show is set to resume Sept. 17, they say.

Creator, Matt Duffner tells Deadline: ”We like to look at each season as kind of its own complete story. We do have a pretty large mythology… We do have a general sense of where the story is going. We've known the ending of the show for quite a while.