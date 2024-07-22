Olive Garden has many fans, and oh boy are they loyal.

Whenever I drive by my local Olive Garden it's packed. It seems like there are always people sitting around outside, anxiously waiting for their names to be called.

I get it. Who doesn't love that salad, those breadsticks, and everything else? They are the best.

Even in this post-COVID-19 pandemic world, where the restaurant industry is struggling, many restaurants have closed because they simply couldn't survive, and the prices of everything are through the roof, the Olive Garden CEO has made an unpopular decision.

Olive Garden has seen a decrease in profit recently

Believe it or not, Olive Garden has joined the list of restaurant chains that have seen a decline in sales, despite its local popularity.

It seems as if less people are dining out because of finances, or I should say lack of finances.

People around the country are feeling the strain. Your paycheck isn't going as far as it used to. It's very frustrating.

Prices at Olive Garden are going up

Instead of lower prices or creating deals and coupons so people can afford to go out to eat at Olive Garden, the CEO of parent company, Darden Restaurants, says Olive Garden's prices will be going up. Yikes.

Darden says not to worry though, the price hike will be slight.

Darden says Olive Garden customers are still dining out

The company blames the recent profit loss on its past attempt to minimize prices, the number of customers remained the same. Like I said, OG customers are loyal.

Hopefully, you don't feel the price increases too much. Think of it as saving one of your favorite restaurants.

There are several Olive Garden locations in New Jersey. They are in Lawrenceville, Freehold, Tom's River, East Brunswick, Eatontown, Piscataway, Woodbridge, Manahawkin, and Bridgewater.

Click here to find the Olive Garden locations in Pennsylvania.

All this talk about Olive Garden has me craving salad and breadsticks now. Yum.

