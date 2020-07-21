Survey Says Philadelphians Wear Face Masks All The Time
Shout out to everyone from the City of Brotherly Love that is actually following the new social distancing and face masks rules. PhillyMag.com recently reported that a survey was done where the city of Philadelphia made it on a list that has the most people actually wearing a mask in the whole country.
It was mentioned on PhillyMag.com that the New York Times surveyed about 250,000 Americans. They were questioned about their "mask-wearing habits." The survey that was released by the New York Times showed that Philadelphians were very honest. About 85% said that they wear their mask all of the time. According to PhillyMag.com, 12% of Philadelphia residents said that they wear face masks frequently.
I was not a part of the survey that the New York Times did, but I can say I do wear my mask every time I go out to a store. But I will say that if I am just going on a run I do not wear it. So I don't know if that puts me on the always have a mask on or frequently have a mask on category.
The New York Times shared a map that showed that in Trenton, NJ 76% of the people said that they "always" wear a face mask. It was also mentioned that there is an overall 70% chance that a resident in Trenton will wear a mask.
The very good thing about this is that 1% or less say that they never wear a mask in our area. That is very good to know and hopefully brings down the number of COVID-19 cases.