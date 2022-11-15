Swfities Across Philly & Jersey Heartbroken As ‘Eras Tour’ Tickets Are Hard to Come By

It was a tough day across Philly, New Jersey... and the entire country for Taylor Swift fans. As the demand for tickets to see Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' kind of broke the internet.

And now those fans are heartbroken.

Ticketmaster says that there was an unprecedented demand for the Taylor Swift (verified fan) presale that started at 10 am on Tuesday.

"There has been historical unprecedented demand with millions showing up to buy tickets for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale," Ticketmaster said in a statement midday Tuesday.





That statement came after many complained about waiting in queues for more than 3 hours only to come up empty-handed. Yeah, they didn't get tickets.

Though, Ticketmaster says that "hundreds of thousands of tickets have been sold" as of midday Tuesday. That includes tickets sold for all three concerts at Lincoln Financial Field in Philly on May 12, 13, and 14, 2022

Ticketmaster's verified fan presale emailed fans who would be eligible to buy tickets late Monday night with their codes. Those sales were slated to begin at 10 am on Tuesday. Of course, those codes did not guarantee tickets, and in fact, countless other fans reported being waitlisted.

By 9:30 am fans lined up at Ticketmaster.com for their tickets on the East Coast -- including Taylor's three shows at Lincoln Financial Field in Philly and three shows at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

Those fans immediately reported being greeted by some errors on the Ticketmaster.com site.

Then a ton of those who hoped to purchase tickets were stuck waiting in a virtual queue that didn't work for many.

With others reported that when they tried to purchase tickets (after waiting) they got a ton of site errors ranging from the site saying it wasn't working to it saying that tickets were not available.

By 3 pm, fans who were still in the queue were reporting that tickets were showing they had sold out.

Meanwhile, a presale for Capital One cardholders was scheduled for 2 pm on Tuesday, but that was pushed back to 2 pm on Wednesday to accommodate increased demand.

Here's hoping that tickets will be easier to get starting tomorrow.

