Why Did the TGI Fridays in Flemington Close Abruptly?

A very popular T.G.I Friday's in Flemington (and one that I've visited many times) has permanently closed it's doors.

In fact, rumors had been going around for a few months that this location may be closing.

“The TGI Fridays restaurant in Flemington was closed by its franchisee due to business reasons. This was a decision that was not made lightly, as we understand the impact it has on its 19 employees, as well as our Guests who have enjoyed dining with us," the corporate office told PST in a statement on Thursday.

The Flemington location was owned by The Briad Group and they are a private company based in Livingston that operates Fridays restaurants as well as other restaurants and hotels in the area.

"Restaurant team members are receiving location assistance. We thank and appreciate all who have visited our restaurant over the years, and we hope to see them again at Fridays," TGI Fridays told us on Thursday.

Many locals are speculating that the closure was a result of the competition on the area. Plus, there was speculation about an issue tied to a liquor license. However, nothing has been confirmed. The Briad Group has not commented on the closure.

There are also TGI Friday's in Piscataway, Springfield and North Brunswick. Plus, there are plenty of locations near us as well including Princeton, East Windsor, Hamilton Township, and Oxford Valley Mall.

(My Central Jersey)