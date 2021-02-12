Take The Valentine’s Day Challenge

Valentine's Weekend 2021 is officially here.

With any major holiday, as you well know by now, I'm sure, there is always some sort of social media hype that surfaces which adds to the fun. This Valentine's Day, a #ValentinesDayChallenge has surfaced which seems to be encouraging all couples in love to participate.

How do you do it? It's simple. First, you choose a favorite photo of you and your Valentine, upload it to a new Facebook post, then provide the answers to the following questions:

How’d you meet:

First Date:

How long have you been together:

Married:

Age difference:

Who is older:

Who was interested first:

Who is taller:

Who said I love you first:

Most impatient:

Most sensitive:

Loudest:

Most stubborn:

Falls asleep first:

Cooks better:

Better morning person:

Better driver:

Most Competitive:

Funniest:

Where do you eat out most as a couple?

Who is more social?

Who is the neat freak?

Where was your first kiss?

How long did it take to get serious?

Who's indecisive?

Who spends more?

Who is the first one to admit when they’re wrong?

Who has more tattoos?

Who sings better?

Who hogs the remote?

Did you go to the same high school?

Where is the furthest you two have traveled together?

Who drives when you're going somewhere together? Basically, all you do is start your post off with the hashtag #ValentinesDayChallenge. Then, you share your details. It's actually a really cute way for your friends to get an inside look at your love story. To see examples of what other people are posting, just search the aforementioned hashtag. Happy Valentine's Day! Source: Facebook