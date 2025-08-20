Right out of the oven, I've got some hot pizza news for you.

A well-known Bucks County pizza shop is expanding. It was just announced that a second location is coming soon, and it's not that far away.

I would think it won't be too hard to get the new second location up and running because the spot was home to another popular pizza shop that recently shut its doors abruptly.

Lucatelli's Pizzeria in Doylestown is opening a second location in Newtown

It's Lucatelli's Pizzeria of Doylestown that's expanding. It's opening a second location in Newtown.

Google Google loading...

The pizzeria just made the big announcement on Facebook.

It will be in the old Marco's Pizzeria

The post read, "Lucatelli’s is officially expanding! Our second location is coming soon to 2102 S. Eagle Rd, Newtown, PA in the Village at Newtown South shopping center in the former Marco’s Pizza location."

READ MORE: Scariest Halloween Drive-In in PA is in Bucks County

The pizza shop assured its fans they're bringing everything to Newtown that you love about the Doylestown location, like its 72-hour fermented dough, their cutlets made from scratch, and the best, freshest ingredients.

Get our free mobile app

The owner is hoping it will be open in October

They're busy remodeling right now and hope to be open at the beginning of October, which will be great for all your Sunday football takeout food. Go Birds.

Lucatelli's Pizzeria via Facebook Lucatelli's Pizzeria via Facebook loading...

Lucatelli's promised updates, sneak peeks, and grand opening details on Facebook, so make sure you follow them here.

READ MORE: The best ice cream shop in Bucks County is in Levittown

Dave Portnoy from Barstool Sports visited Lucatelli's Pizzeria in Doylestown

Lucatelli's already expanded its Doylestown restaurant less than a year ago. It took over the unit next to its shop in the Mercer Square Shopping Center. After a visit from Barstool Sports king, Dave Portnoy, they needed more space.

So, what about Marco's? I've been asked if it's reopening in a new location. I reported back at the end of July that it had suddenly closed its doors. Customers had no idea and were greeted with a sign on the door that read, "Moving location. Thank you for your years of support." I have not heard of a new location yet.

I'll let you know when the new Lucatelli's will be opening.

America's Most Popular Pizza Toppings According to Casino.com , these are the most popular pizza toppings in America. Here's the methodology, "The average monthly Google trends data was gathered for 15 of the most popular pizza toppings in America on a state-by-state basis. This allowed us to reveal the most popular toppings in each state." Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews