Work continues at Barn Plaza on the bustling Route 611 in Doylestown, according to the Patch. Six more stores and restaurants have signed leases to join the refurbished shopping center. Get ready. More big names are coming soon.

New stores and restaurants will replace the old Regal Cinema in Barn Plaza

The new tenants will be located where the Regal Cinema used to be. The 49,000 square-foot old movie theater had been there for many years, but it was recently torn down to make way for new shops and restaurants. Three new spaces will be built in its place, totaling 46,000 square feet, to house the new shops.

READ MORE: Bucks County restaurant closes doors because of owner's health

Google Google loading...

Adding to an already impressive lineup of Whole Foods Market (the first one in Bucks County), Barnes and Noble (where Marshall's and Homegoods used to be), and Kohl's, coming soon are the following retail stores and restaurants:

Dan Alexander/TSM Trenton Dan Alexander/TSM Trenton loading...

Pottery Barn (home furnishings and decor)

Williams Sonoma (things for your kitchen and dinnerware)

Sephora (cosmetics)

Get our free mobile app

Just Salad (fast casual restaurant)

Shake Shack (Fast casual restaurant)

Burton's Grill and Bar (casual restaurant)

If you're not familiar with Burton's Grill and Bar, it's a sit-down “vibrant, casual yet refined dining destination that serves up a new spin on American classics.��� There will be a 32-seat bar, 140 seats inside the restaurant, and an outdoor seating area with 75 additional seats. This will be its first Bucks County location.

READ MORE: Bucks County family find home in Doylestown on HGTV's House Hunters

New sidewalks, lights, landscaping, and signs will be installed to further improve the look of the redesigned shopping center.

It's safe to say these big named stores and restaurants will be attractive to locals and lure them to the center.

Barn Plaza is located on Route 611 in Doylestown, PA.

LOOK: Cities with the most expensive homes in Pennsylvania Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Pennsylvania using data from Zillow. Gallery Credit: Stacker