It's exciting to see locals featured on TV. Do find yourself giddy over having been to the same places you see highlighted on the show? I do.

Bucks County family searched for a new home on HGTV's House Hunters

You may have seen a Bucks County family looking for a new, larger home in Doylestown on the hit HGTV show, House Hunters recently.

The Patch is reporting the Perno family, comprised of Lauren (a local realtor), her husband, Michael (a senior executive with a software solutions company), and their three children, were featured on the new episode on January 9.

The Pernos were living in a townhouse in Furlong that had three bedrooms, but, they outgrew it. The baby of the family was sleeping in a walk-in closet that they converted to a tiny nursery. The lack of living space led them to their hunt for a new home in nearby Doylestown, which they love because of its charm and their kids can stay in the same school district. If you haven't been to Doylestown, you should visit. It's lovely.

If you're not familiar with the show (shame on you, it's great), you go through the process of a family finding a new home. You see them tour three different houses and check out the pros and cons of each one. Then, at the end of the show, they reveal which home they picked. It's fun. I like to guess and see if I picked the same one as the family. My track record is about 50/50. Ha ha.

How long did it take to film and produce this local episode of House Hunters? Probably longer than you'd think. The episode was pre-taped over five days back in September of 2024. Crazy, right?

Check out when you can catch the House Hunters episode next by looking at the HGTV channel guide or it will be on the HGTV YouTube channel.

Best wishes in your new home, Perno family.

