Target’s ‘Wine is My Valentine’ Box is Exactly What We Need This Year

Wine calendars are pretty popular in December, but Target is definitely realizing that we need mini wine bottles in February too, enter: 'Wine is My Valentine.'

I'm surprised I haven't seen a variation of this mini Valentine's wine bottle set from Aldi or Binny's or Meijer yet, but I bet they're on their way to making one!

Target just dropped their 'Wine is My Valentine,' trio of mini bottles, which is perfect for any wine lover, whether or not you have a human Valentine this year.

So if you're looking for a great gift for your wine loving significant other, grab one for just $10 (pretty good price!).

Or if you have a single friend this Feb 14, think about dropping one off at their apartment, because even if 2021 is slightly better than 2020 so far... dating in a Pandemic has been kind of a bust, a trio of wine will perk their spirits.

Target.com

The trio includes 'Be My Chardonnay,' 'Be My Red Blend,' and 'Be My Rose,' in 187 ml bottles, which is the same size as any mini bottle you've ever had in an advent wine calendar.

Plus the labels are insanely adorable. I might need a set to drink and a set to look at.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

.