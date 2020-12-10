Taylor Swift Announces Surprise Album, ‘evermore,’ Will Drop at Midnight Tonight
Taylor Swift is giving US a holiday gift this year. She just announced plans to drop a surprise album, which will be titled Evermore. It will be released at midnight tonight.
"Ever since I was 13, I’ve been excited about turning 31 because it’s my lucky number backwards, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now," Swift wrote on Twitter this morning. "You’ve all been so caring, supportive, and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I thought I would give you something!"
Taylor will celebrate her 31st birthday on Sunday, December 13.
There are 15 tracks on the standard edition of evermore, with two bonus tracks available on a deluxe album. Meanwhile, a music video for "Willow" will also drop at midnight tonight, Taylor says.
The album is available for pre-purchase on her website right now.