It's Taylor Swift weekend in Philadelphia!

And all through the city and in neighboring New Jersey, there's an electricity in the air as the biggest pop star in the world brings the white-hot Taylor Swift Eras Tour to the Lincoln Financial Field in South Philly on May 12, 13, & 14.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Glendale, AZ Getty Images loading...

Whether you're going to the show, still praying for tickets, or having a Taylor celebration of your own with friends and family, there are ways for everyone to celebrate the Pennsylvania girl returning to her home state.

All weekend long, you shouldn't be surprised if you see local businesses having Taylor Swift-themed promotions. It's Tay-Tay mania!

Taylor Swift Fans Take Over Nashville As Pop Star's Tour Comes To Town Getty Images loading...

So why not get in on the excitement with some Taylor Swift-themed cupcakes! I just saw a picture of these babies on social media and instantly fell in love. They're from Sweet Crumbs in Pitman, New Jersey, located at 3 12th Ave.

Credit: Courtesy of Marla MN Credit: Courtesy of Marla MN loading...

They're a family-owned small batch bake shop that serves amazing specialty cupcakes fresh baked daily. And my god, their cupcakes are gorgeous! And they taste even better!

And for Taylor Swift weekend, they have a creative array of Taylor-themed cupcakes - each flavor based on a different "era".

Check out these snapshots for Sweet Crumb's recent Instagram story: Here they have "Taylor", "Midnight", and "Reputation."

Credit: Instagram story @sweet_crumbss Credit: Instagram story @sweet_crumbss loading...

And these other gorgeous flavors are "RED", "Fearless", and "Lover." They look absolutely divine. Perfect for your Taylor party!

Credit: Instagram story @sweet_crumbss Credit: Instagram story @sweet_crumbss loading...

Wanna try them for yourself? Call ahead and see if you can still grab a box!

Sweet Crumbs: 3 12th Ave, Pitman, NJ (856) 556-5644

And give them a follow on Instagram @sweet_crumbss!

