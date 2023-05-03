After months of struggling to get tickets, I am surprised to say that: I just got good (last minute) tickets to see Taylor Swift and The Eras Tour when it comes to Philly next week.

And, yes, I have to admit, that usually I am skeptical about these kinds of things, but it worked.

... And, no, it did NOT cost me an arm and a leg. In fact, in spite of it being less than 10 days a way, I paid exactly face value for my Taylor Swift Philly tickets.

So, apparently, Ticketmaster opens up the option to purchase some of the remaining tickets to verified fans exactly 10 days before the tour hits town.

So in Philly’s case that was Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

So, yes, I registered as a verified fan for The Eras Tour back in November when tickets were first about to go on sale (via Ticketmaster and Live Nation). I got a presale code, but my hopes of going to the show were dashed when I went to buy tickets and kept getting an error message.

I thought all hope was lost until Tuesday.

The Swifties online have been tracking these messages and say that Ticketmaster sends a text message to fans between 10 am and 3 pm exactly ten (10) days out from the show.

For me? The message hit my inbox at exactly 10:04 am on Tuesday. It said:

“VERY LIMITED number of production hold tickets available for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia”

Then it had a direct link and a code to purchase tickets.

I clicked the link, and tickets were showing up for Friday night (May 12). In fact, there were quite a few seats actually showing up for me, by the way.

The seats that were available were in all price ranges (from the level 100s to the club to even the cheaper 200-level seats in the Linc).

TAYLOR SWIFT IN PHILLY: BAG POLICY, SET TIMES & MORE

Given the fact that the Ticketmaster errors plagued me back in November, I wasn't in a rush to shop around for tickets. So I jumped at the opportunity and clicked on the first tickets in a section that I recognized, which was actually the club level.

It got to the checkout screen, and I was STILL prepared to be disappointed.

But I am thrilled (and, honestly, a little shocked) to say… it worked! I was prepared for a lot of disappointment!

It sounds like all of Tuesday's tickets have been gobbled up, but you never know.

