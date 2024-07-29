Are you and your Swiftie friends looking for a fun night out in the Philadelphia area? Theater of Living Arts in Philadelphia is always announcing its amazing shows and theme nights and there is a brand-new Taylor Swift dance party coming soon.

Taylor Swift has been taking over the world with her Era's tour over the past year or so and if everyone wasn't already fully on board the Taylor Swift train before, they most definitely are now.

If you've never heard of these amazing dance parties, you really need to go to Philadelphia and check them out. You'll be able to make a themed outfit as if you're going to The Era's Tour live and hanging out with a bunch of fellow Philadelphia Swifties all night while jumping to Taylor's biggest hits!

Taylor Swift Dance Party in Philadelphia, PA - September 2024

The Taylor Party: The TS Dance Party is an event being put on by the Theater Of Living Arts (TLA) in Philadelphia and it will all be happening later this fall. This event does seem to be 21+, so make sure to round out your friends who are 21 and older and get to this amazing event.

The event will be playing the biggest Taylor hits and even some of the deep cuts as well so you can have a few drinks and dance the night away.

You can get your tickets now to this event online through Live Nation and it's all happening on Friday, September 20th at 9 pm. You can check out more ticket information here! Get on this Swifties!