It's the end of an era for a restaurant in Warminster, according to the Patch.

Oven Brothers in Warminster has closed permanently after 9 years

One of the town's restaurants has closed its doors for good. It's Oven Brothers on Veterans Way, off Street Road, near the Costco. It was in business for the last 9 years and closed permanently on May 22.

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The family will be focusing on real estate

If you're wondering the reason for the closure, a statement from the family explained: "Thank you for all the support over the years. My family and I made the decision not to renew our lease and turn our focus back to Real Estate. We still look forward to serving the community but just a little differently." They're excited for their next chapter and grateful for all of their customers and the memories they've made.

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The announcement didn't come as a complete surprise to its customers. Back in the fall of 2023, the restaurant said it could no longer stay open 7 days a weeks, due to personal reason. "We know this saddens our customers, but we must do what is best to make this work for our family."

A customer commented on Facebook that it was sad the place had closed, "Such a heartache. I'm so sad so many places are closed. They were delicious."

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Oven Brothers made their fresh bread right in their restaurant

Oven Brothers served Philadelphia-inspired sandwiches on fresh bread, baked in their ovens. They said the bread was the secret to their sandwiches. The menu was filled with cheesesteaks, roast pork, chicken sandwiches, wings, fries, chicken tenders, milkshakes, and more.

No word on what (if anything) will be taking over the spot.