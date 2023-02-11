Taylor Swift’s Rooting for the Eagles to Win the Super Bowl, and Here’s Proof
She's a Philly (ish) girl, but if you need more proof that Taylor Swift is rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles in tomorrow's Big Game, here it is.
The other day I was in the middle of my warm down at the gym, which is typically accompanied by my Taylor Swift playlist, when a particular song lyric caught my ear.
I pretty much know all Taylor's songs by heart, but I guess this one line from the song 'Gold Rush' off Evermore slipped by me, because I only just picked out a shout out to the Eagles.
I guess I was paying extra close attention this time and heard Taylor, who grew up in Reading, PA just outside Philly, sing:
'I see me padding 'cross your wooden floors
With my Eagles t-shirt hanging from the door'
That a girl! She may have moved to Nashville, New York City, and London over the years, but she's still a Philly girl at heart.
Take a listen to the whole song here and GO BIRDS! Wonder if Taylor will find her way to Arizona to see the Eagles win the Super Bowl!