Taylor Swift Sends $100K to Family of Kansas City Chiefs Parade Victim

Taylor Swift just made a huge donation to the family of a woman who was tragically killed while celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs this week.

Kansas City police confirmed that 22 people were injured, in ages ranging from 8 to 47, and one woman was killed at the Kansas City Chiefs victory parade on Wednesday.

The woman killed was 44 year-old Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a local radio DJ at KKFI-FM, valued community member and mother of 2 children.

Taylor Swift was not present at the parade when the shooting occurred, but as a central presence at the Kansas City Chiefs games this past season in support of her boyfriend Travis Kelce, she was quickly drawing criticism online for delaying to say anything about the tragedy that occurred.

On Friday, Lopez-Galvan's family received 2 large deposits of $50,000 from Swift on their GoFundMe page: "This fund will help provide vital financial support to her family as they process this unthinkable tragedy. Any amount is appreciated."

The 2 large donations total at $100,000, from Taylor Swift.

The donation caption read:

"Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift."

As of 12:20 on Friday, over $250,000 was raised, exceeding the page's goal of $75,000.

Lisa Lopez-Galvan leaves behind her husband of 22 years and her two children, so this is a fitting contribution to the family of a woman was so beloved by her family, friends, and radio audience, according to the family's GoFundMe page:

"She was an amazing mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to so many. We ask that you continue to keep her family in your prayers as we grieve the loss of her life."

