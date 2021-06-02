After a year of back-to-back albums, Taylor Swift is confirmed for a different type of project: Appearing in David O. Russell's new movie.

Few details are available about the new project. While we don't know anything about the release date or what its plot entails, we do know that Russell has assembled a star-studded cast. Swift joins Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Robert De Niro, Michael Shannon and Timothy Olyphant for the film.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the movie has already finished production in Los Angeles, with Russell serving as both screenwriter and director. 20th Century Studios will release the film, which Russell is also producing alongside Matthew Budman.

This is Russell's first return to directing since the 2015 film Joy, which starred Jennifer Lawrence. It's Swift's first acting role since 2019's Cats, in which she played Bombalurina. Her acting resume includes Garry Marshall’s Valentine’s Day and the film adaptation of the classic young adult novel The Giver. She has also been the subject of a Netflix documentary and a Disney+ documentary-concert film, Miss Americana and Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, respectively.

While fans wait for more details around Swift's new big-screen role to emerge, she will likely be working on musical projects. The singer's most recent release is Fearless (Taylor's Version), the re-recorded version of her sophomore album. Swift has committed to re-recording her first six albums, and there are still five more to look forward to.

See Where Taylor Swift Falls in Country Music's 30 Most Powerful Women Ever: