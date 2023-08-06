Shake It Off at This 18+ “Cruel Summer” Taylor Swift Dance Party in Philly!

"And by the way... I'm goin' out tonight!"

Missing Taylor Swift in Philadelphia? You Belong With your fellow Swifties at this dance party coming to the city!

City Winery, located at 990 Filbert St in Philadelphia, will be making the whole place shimmer with their "Cruel Summer: A Taylor Swift Inspired Dance Party" on August 19!

Get our free mobile app

Come ready to Shake It Off, dancing and singing alaong to all your favorite Taylor Swift hits throughout all of her eras. The 18+ event starts at 10 pm with doors opening at 9pm.

The party will be so Instagrammable! Come dressed to impress in your favorite Taylor-inspired outfits. The event will have free slim can koozie, a lip sync & costume contest, photo walls and more, according to the City Winery website.

Opening Night of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Getty Images loading...

If you've been unable to score the highly-coveted Eras Tour tickets, partying and dancing the night away with your fellow Swifties would be the next best thing. Or if you want to relive the magic of the Eras Tour in Philadelphia, here's your second dose!

City Winery is a live music venue restaurant/bar and winery. Their music-focused venue brings in countless talented artists and musicians on a regular basis.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

There's also patio, loft, and upcoming wine tasting room! Definitely a must-hit spot if you're looking for good food, chill vibes, and music in Philadelphia.

Are You Ready for It? Tickets for the Taylor Swift Dance Party are $15! Get them before they sell out HERE.

Complete Guide to Everyone Playing at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion for the Rest of 2023 Concert season is winding down! Get your tickets to these shows in Camden before it's over!