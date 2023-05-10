Heading to See Taylor Swift in Philadelphia? Here’s the Weather Forecast!

If you've been compulsively refreshing the weather app on your phone for this weekend's festivities in South Philly, look no further.

We asked 94.5 PST's Chief Meteorologist, Dan Zarrow, for a look at this weekend's forecast in the stadium complex (he's much better than that automated weather app on your phone). Seriously, that automated forecast keeps changing, but Dan has already put my mind at ease.

We've got good news about this weekend's weather forecast: all three shows should be (mostly) dry.

via Canva & Getty via Canva & Getty loading...

And I'm guessing that Taylor Swift will certainly appreciate that following her very rainy performance in Nashville on Sunday night.

Here's a day-by-day breakdown of the forecast in Philly.

FRIDAY NIGHT TAYLOR SWIFT PHILLY WEATHER

It'll be dry during the concert and warm. 🌥🌡

"Friday is going to be a gorgeous (not so) 'Cruel Summer' day," Dan Zarrow tells us.

Friday Temperature at 6:30: 82 degrees

Friday Temperature at 11 pm: Dipping into the 70s.

"There is a chance of a shower at the tail-end of the concert — perhaps some 'Midnight Rain' as Swifties are heading home," Dan says. "Most likely, raindrops will hold off until early Saturday morning."

TAYLOR IN PHILLY: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW

TAYLOR IN PHILLY: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW

SATURDAY NIGHT TAYLOR SWIFT PHILLY WEATHER

It'll be drying out (from earlier rain) and cooler. ☁️🌙

If you're tailgating early for the show, there will be rain during the day on Saturday. However, there's good news. Things should dry out nicely for Saturday night's concert, Dan says.

Saturday Temperature at 6:30: 69 degrees

Saturday Temperature at 11 pm: 63 degrees

SUNDAY NIGHT TAYLOR SWIFT PHILLY WEATHER

It'll be another nice night for a Mother's Day concert. ☁️

"Both Taylor and her mom (Andrea) will be happy to know that Sunday is looking good," Dan tells us. "Any rain should hold off until Monday morning."

Sunday Temperature at 6:30: 72 degrees

Sunday Temperature at 11 pm: 61 degrees