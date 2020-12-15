Taylor Swift Shoots Down ‘Woodvale’ Album Rumors: ‘I’m So Tired’

Sorry Swifties—the Woodvale album fan theories were wrong.

On Monday (December 14), Taylor Swift appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to debunk heavy fan speculation that a third secret studio album is about to drop.

Many assumed Woodvale would be the title of a forthcoming third album of the year, following the surprise release of evermore last week, as the word “Woodvale” was hidden among the black-and-white trees on the cover of a special edition of her folklore album.

"So, I tend to be sort of annoyingly secret-agenty about dropping clues and hints and Easter eggs. It’s very annoying, but it’s fun for fans and it’s fun for me because they like to pick up on things. And they’ll notice lots of things in music videos and photos or whatever. Sometimes I take it too far and make a mistake," the 31-year-old explained.

"I came up with a fake code name that had the same amount of letters as folklore. Chose a random name. I chose 'Woodvale.' I wanted to see how it would look on the album covers, I mocked them up, and then decided I don’t actually want to have a title on the album covers. [Then] we forgot to take the fake code name off of one of them," she admitted.

"evermore had a code name. It was 'November.' But we remembered to take it off all the mock-ups of the album covers before we released it this time," Swift revealed. "We learned our lesson."

When Kimmel suggested a possible third album, Swift shot it down.

"I’m so tired. I’m so exhausted. I’ve tired myself out," she confessed.

evermore was released on December 11.