Pennsylvania is home to all kinds of places, from bustling cities to quiet, picturesque towns. But today, we’re focusing on the state’s snobbiest towns.

Now, before you get offended, “snobby” doesn’t necessarily mean bad.

It’s just a playful way to describe those places with high-end living, luxury shops, and, yes, a bit of an exclusive vibe.

Let’s take a look at the top 10 snobbiest places in Pennsylvania, according to RoadSnacks.

You might be surprised by some of these.

Is your town on the list?

10. Wyomissing

Rounding out the list is Wyomissing, a Reading suburb known for its high-end homes, great schools, and country-club lifestyle.

9. Perkasie

This Bucks County town is all about beautiful homes and quiet, tree-lined streets. It’s no wonder it’s considered one of the snobbiest spots in the area.

8. Ambler

With its theater scene, chic restaurants, and close-knit community, Ambler attracts those who want a little sophistication in a small-town setting.

7. Phoenixville

Phoenixville has transformed in recent years into a trendy, hip town with cool restaurants and an artsy vibe. It’s a snobby hotspot for those who love craft breweries and charming old buildings.

6. Media

The “Everybody’s Hometown” may have a friendly slogan, but Media’s upscale dining and high-end boutiques give it an air of refinement that lands it on this list.

5. Collegeville

Known for Ursinus College, Collegeville boasts small-town charm with a touch of sophistication. It’s an ideal spot for those who like their peace and quiet with a side of culture.

4. Conshohocken

Affectionately called "Conshy" by locals, this town has become a hub for young professionals with its trendy vibe, luxury apartments, and high-end dining options.

3. Swarthmore

Located near Philly, Swarthmore is home to a prestigious college and is known for its intellectual community, beautiful homes, and well-kept neighborhoods.

2. Franklin Park

Another Pittsburgh-area gem, Franklin Park is a peaceful, affluent suburb where residents enjoy large homes and a quiet, suburban lifestyle.

1. Fox Chapel

Topping the list is Fox Chapel, a Pittsburgh suburb that’s known for its wealth, sprawling estates, and top-tier private clubs. If you’re looking for luxury, this is the place to be.

So, what do you think?

Does your town belong on this list?

Or, do you think another should’ve made the cut?

