A trio of Bravo's Real Housewives, including NJ's Teresa Giudice, visited Philadelphia over the weekend for a tell-all interview in front of a live audience, it was a fun and revealing night of conversation.



I was lucky enough to sit down with Teresa and her Real Housewives of New Jersey costar Dolores Catania, as well as former Real Housewives of New York star Dorinda Medley.

The event took place at Live! Casino & Hotel in Philly, just steps from Citizens Bank Park. But a different kind of action was going on at the casino with the Housewives sharing some facts they didn't even know about each other, and separating reality from rumor.

For an hour I was right in the middle of Teresa, Dorinda, and Dolores talking about feuds, friendships, and men.

It was a lively crowd, to say the least, of almost 1,000 Bravo fans, who got to interact with the Housewives and ask some questions of their own.

Teresa had just gotten back from her European honeymoon after recently marrying Luis Ruelas in a lavish New Jersey wedding ceremony. Both Dorinda and Dolores attended, and said it was one of the most magical nights ever and that Teresa was breathtaking.

I asked Dorinda, the Lady of Bluestone Manor, if she'd ever consider doing a cooking show on TV. She said yes! Also, that famous 'fish tank' is still around! She also shared her memories of crossing paths with Princess Diana while living in London.

As for Dolores, even Dorinda never knew she once spent time working as a corrections officer! Catania also has a new man named Pauly that we may get to see in a future season of RHONJ.

Teresa talked about not being able to keep her hands off her new husband, and that they spend most of their time together naked. Newlyweds, am I right? Lol.

Giudice also addressed RHONY Ramona Singer leaking her wedding invitation on social media and if that's why Singer didn't attend the nuptials. See what she had to say below in a clip shot by South Jersey entertainment correspondent Whitney Ullman.

The ladies were open, excited, loving their time in Philly, and happy to answer most of what the audience's inquiries, save ONE topic: Joe and Melissa Gorga and that rumored feud between the couple and Teresa and Luis.

Fans, like myself, were also lucky enough to get a photo with the Housewives. Also, I have to tell you, it sounds like we have A LOT to look forward to once Real Housewives of NJ returns to Bravo next year.

Thanks to Teresa, Dorinda, Dolores, and Live! Philly for a memorable night.

